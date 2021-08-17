Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Voda Idea, Ruchi Soya, Fiem Industries

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 28 points down at 16,535 around 8 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Adani Enterprises, Sadbhav Infrastructure: Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of (AEL), announced it would be acquiring Maharashtra Border Check Post Network (MBCPNL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, at an enterprise value of Rs 1,680 crore.

Vi: (Vi) is in discussion with bond holders to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of debt that is due in the next four-six months, the company said in an analyst call on Monday. The telecom company’s operational performance has been affected by intense competition, low tariffs, and a debt of Rs 1.9 trillion, leaving it with little surplus for a network upgrade.

Ruchi Soya: The company on Monday got market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) approval for its Rs 4,300 crore follow on public offer (FPO), according to reports. According to its draft documents, the issue’s net proceeds will be utilised to repay its borrowings and fund incremental working capital requirements.

Infosys: The IT major said it will make an additional investment of $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc, taking its total investment in the software-defined-server technology startup to $3.45 million.

Lupin: Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market its generic Brivaracetam tablets used for the treatment of partial-onset seizures.

Escorts: Agricultural machinery and construction equipment major Escorts on Monday announced a leadership transition, including elevation of Bharat Madan as President Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Head. Madan is at present the Group Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Head.

Shalimar Paints: The company reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 19.5 crore for June quarter 2021-22 on account of the impact of increasing raw material prices. It had posted a loss of Rs 10.6 crore for April-June period a year ago, Shalimar Paints said in a regulatory filing.

3i Infotech: Mrinal Ghosh has resigned as Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 14.

Fiem Industries: The company said it is the sole supplier of Head Lamps, Tail Lamps, Indicators, Rear Fender Assembly and Mirrors to to Ola's S1 and S1 Pro scooters.

Exxaro Tiles: Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 2.57 lakh shares at Rs 127.67 per share and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE sold 2.54 lakh shares at Rs 127.07 per share.

Windlas Biotech: ICICI sold 1.22 lakh shares at Rs 417.62 per share.

KNR Constructions: Promoter Kamidi Yashoda sold 20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 286.76 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

HLE Glascoat: ICRA has upgraded rating to A (for long-term facilities) and A2+ (for short-term facilities) with a stable outlook.

Suven Life Sciences: The company announced Phase 3 clinical trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), a 5-HT6 antagonist for treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias'.

OMCs: Oil Marketing Companies may be on investor radar today after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the Centre had little room to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Aarti Industries: The company has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 19, 2021 to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement ('Demerger').

Indiabulls Real Estate: Subsequent to receipt of all the relevant applicable regulatory approvals, the company has filed the requisite joint application with the jurisdictional bench of NCLT, for its approval to the Scheme of Merger.