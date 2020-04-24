Stocks to watch: Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, Mindtree, Bharti Infratel, M&M

At 08:52 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 101.45 points or over 1 per cent lower at 9,195.30, indicating a negative start for the domestic market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in the focus today -

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Ltd has acquired 15,796,406 shares of Rs 10 each constituting 3.36 per cent of the equity of its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd for Rs 187.97 crore. The acquisition is part of the 6.99 per cent acquisition approved by the Board at the meeting held on March 21, 2020.

Future Retail: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered its preliminary long-term issuer credit rating on Future Retail and the preliminary long-term issue rating on the company’s $500-million senior secured notes to ‘CCC-’ from ‘B-’.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has received board's approval to to issue Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating Rs 1,000 crore.



Mahindra CIE Automotive: The company reportedreported 86.36 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.79 crore on 23.83 per cent fall in total income to Rs 1,667.59 crore in Q1 March 2020 over Q1 March 2019.



has resumed operations at its Paradeep Unit in Odisha, after taking necessary health and safety measures given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.CARE Ratings has revised outlook for long-term banking facilities worth Rs 1,049 crore from stable to negative.

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel on Thursday posted a 6.89 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 649.50 crore for the quarter ended March 31. It had reported a net profit of Rs 607.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Mindtree: Mindtree is slated to announce its March quarter results for the financial year 2019-20 (Q4FY20) on Friday. The mid-tier information technology (IT) services company is expected to take a hit on most of its verticals due to disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Axis Bank: The lender will consider raising funds via debt on April 28.