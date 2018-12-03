Stocks to watch: Auto, aviation stocks, Monte Carlo & Sun Pharma to track

Positive Asian cues and a temporary truce between the US and China at the just-concluded G-20 summit are likely to be the key drivers for the domestic stock market on Monday. That apart, Q2 GDP numbers and other macroeconomic data, movement of rupee against the US dollar and crude oil prices will also play a major role in guiding market direction today.

At 08:38 am, the Nifty futures of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) were trading 65.50 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 10,975.50.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Auto stocks: Auto companies such as Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra released their November auto sales numbers on Sunday. While Tata Motors and Maruti witnessed a drop of 4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively in their sales, Mahindra & Mahindra sales were up 17 per cent during the month under review. Other companies such as Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp also unveiled their November sales numbers.

Sun Pharma: regulator Sebi is likely to reopen an insider trading case against Sun Pharmaceutical Industries as well as probe alleged lapses by some of its promoters and other entities in raising funds overseas, said a PTI report.

Aviation stocks: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday reduced the aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, prices by 10.90 per cent in New Delhi.

Monte Carlo: The company's board has approved buyback of 4.61 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital at Rs 550 per share.

Cadila: The drug firm has received USFDA nod for Teriflunomide tablets.