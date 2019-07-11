Stocks to watch: DHFL, Cox & Kings, Den Networks, IndiGo, OMCs, Axis Bank

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 42.50 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 11,537, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at some of the stocks which may remain in focus today -

Cox & Kings: Cox & Kings has defaulted on commercial paper of Rs 125 crore, the tour operator informed the stock exchange on Wednesday. This is the third default of the company in the past fortnight, totaling Rs 325 crore.

DHFL: Two statutory auditors — Deloitte Haskins & Sells, and Chaturvedi & Shah — may decide to resign ahead of the board meeting. This follows unsatisfactory response to auditors’ queries related to fund deployment by DHFL. READ MORE

IndiGo: IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal wants the company board to be expanded so that the number of independent directors goes up. Gangwal has also asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to intervene and rewrite the Article of Association (AoA) to ensure that with 37 per cent stake he gets equal rights in the management of the company. READ MORE: https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/co-promoter-gangwal-wants-expansion-of-indigo-board-asks-sebi-to-intervene-119071100093_1.html

Earnings today: CCL Products and Den Networks are slated to announce their Q1FY20 results today.

GTPL Hathway: The company on Wednesday reported 120 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 294.46 million. Revenue from operations rose 50 per cent YoY during the quarter.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank has picked banks, including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, to arrange a planned share sale of at least $1.3 billion, said a Business Standard report citing sources.

Apollo Hospitals: Samsung India Electronics has teamed has joined hands with the Apollo Hospitals Group to launch the 'Samsung-Apollo Mobile Clinic' to provide access to quality healthcare to the less privileged in rural areas.

OMCs: US oil futures hit their highest in over a month on Thursday as a potential hurricane threatened crude output in the Gulf of Mexico and as an incident involving a British tanker in the Middle East highlighted ongoing tensions there, Reuters reported.

Bharti Infratel: As per reports, global brokerage firm CLSA has maintained 'sell' rating on the stock with the target price of Rs 250/share.