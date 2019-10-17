Stocks to watch: DHFL, TVS Motor, ZEEL, YES Bank, ICICI Lombard, Mindtree

At 08:31 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 6 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 11,492, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: As many as 19 companies, including DHFL, PVR, TVS Motor, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: As per BSE filing, the rating committee of CRISIL has reaffirmed the long-term rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited at “CRISIL AA+”. Short-term rating has been reaffirmed at “CRISIL A1+”. The watch resolution of negative outlook follows the announcement of RBI not approving the merger of IBH with LVB.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) on Wednesday said VTB Capital PLC, the investment management arm of Russia-based state-run financial services giant VTB Group, has acquired rights to sell 10.71 per cent equity held by Essel Media Ventures in the company.

ICICI Lombard: Prem Watsa’s Fairfax on Thursday sold 4.91 per cent stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, exiting the firm it co-founded with ICICI Bank in 2001. READ MORE



YES Bank: Sunil Mittal, the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and founder promoters of the Hero Group, Sunil Munjal have shown interest in YES Bank, said a report by ETNOW.





Suven Life Sciences: CRISIL has assigned A rating to Suven Life Sciences' long-term bank facilities and placed on ‘Rating Watch with Positive Implications'

Quess Corp acquired 49 per cent stake in Trimax Smart Infraprojects for a consideration of Rs 13cr.

KNR Constructions: NHAI has notified that the Concession Agreement for KNR Chidambaram Infra Private Limited is deemed terminated w.e.f. April 11, 2019.



PNB Housing: PNB Housing Finance will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing bonds in tranches, the company said on Wednesday. The company's board will meet on October 24 to declare quarterly earnings for the second quarter of this fiscal and will also consider proposal to raise fund, the bank said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE

RESULTS IMPACT

Mindtree: Mid-sized information technology (IT) services firm Mindtree on Wednesday posted 34.6 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 135 crore for the second quarter of FY20 when compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year. READ MORE



Hathway Cable: Hathway Cable and Datacom October 16 reported narrowing down of its consolidated net loss to Rs 2.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.