PNB Housing to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr by issuing bonds in tranches

PNB Housing Finance will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing bonds in tranches, the company said on Wednesday.
The company's board will meet on October 24 to declare quarterly earnings for the second quarter of this fiscal and will also consider proposal to raise fund, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The board will consider the issuance of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 10,000 crore in tranches, PNB Housing Finance said.
Shares of the company were trading 13.24 per cent lower at Rs 379.20 on the BSE in the post-noon session.
