Stocks to watch: Dr Reddy's, Tata Motors, Phoenix Mills, Hero Moto, CIL

At 08:49 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 20 points, or 0.15 per cent higher at 13,156, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India. The trials have commenced after receiving the necessary clearance from the Kasauli-based Central Drugs Laboratory, they added.

Phoenix Mills: The company informed that The Phoenix Mills Limited and its subsidiaries have jointly signed a non-binding term-sheet with an affiliate of GIC Private limited ('GIC'), for formation and development of a strategic retail-led mixed use platform ("Proposed Transaction"). READ MORE

Coal India: State-owned Coal India on Tuesday reported a 3.4 per cent rise in production at 51.7 million tonnes (MT) in November. The company had posted an output of 50 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

UPL: The company on Tuesday informed that UPL Corporation (the Issuer), a subsidiary of the Company, has issued notice to redeem $410MM aggregate principal amount outstanding of its $500MM 3.25 per cent Senior Notes due in October 2021 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be redeemed on December 28, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) from its cash on hand.

Auto stocks are once again expected to be in focus. Hero MotoCorp sold 5.91 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020, against 5.16 lakh units in November 2019. Tata Motors' November sales also grew to 49,650 vehicles from 41,124 units in the year-ago period. And, Eicher Motors sold 63,782 units of motorcycles in November 2020, against 60,411 units in November 2019.



Godrej Properties: As per reports, ICRA has assigned 'ICRA A1+' rating to the company's issue of commercial paper programme of up to Rs 1,500 crore.