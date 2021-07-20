Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, ACC, Clean Science, Asian Paints

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 13 points lower, indicating a flat start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Earnings today: A total of 33 companies are set to report their Q1FY22 results today including Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Network 18 Media, and Shyam Metaliks.

While the Street is a 90 per cent jump in Asian Paint's revenues at Rs 5,550 crore, they peg EBITDA at Rs 1,105 crore, up 130 per cent, on a low base. As regards Bajaj Finance, analysts expect the NBFC's net profit to rise anywhere between 30-90 per cent YoY, in the range of Rs 1,250-1,850 crore.

HCL Technologies: The company's first-quarter numbers were propelled by cloud and digital transformation deals. Net profit for the quarter at Rs 3,214 crore was up 9.9 per cent year-on-year and 8.5 per cent sequentially. Although, it did not meet the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg at Rs 3,425 crore. Further, Shiv Nadar has stepped down as the managing director and board member of He will now take on the role of Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the company's board.

ACC: Cement maker reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 569.45 crore for the second quarter ended June 2021, helped by a lower base, increase in sales and cost efficiency.

RInfra: Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has raised Rs 550.56 crore through issuance of securities on preferential basis.

IndusInd Bank: The board is slated to meet on July 23 to consider the proposal of raising funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities.

IndiGo, SpiceJet: Domestic air traffic grew 47.6 per cent in June over May. Industry-wide passenger load factor rose to 62.9 per cent in June from May’s 50.5 per cent with SpiceJet cornering the highest load factor of 70 per cent.

LIC Housing Finance: The company has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) with regard to the company's proposal of allotting over 4.5 crore preferential shares to the parent company LIC. On Saturday, LIC Housing Finance had informed that stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE --were examining the proposed Rs 2,334.70 crore capital infusion into the company by giving additional stake to LIC through issue of preference shares.

Bata India: Footwear major Bata India will focus on expansion in small towns and online channels as part of its efforts to save cash through enhanced productivity, cost-reduction and tight inventory management to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, according to its annual report for 2020-21.

Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless: Tata Steel Mining, an arm of Tata Steel, and Jindal Stainless Ltd signed an MoU to jointly unearth chrome ore locked up in the boundary between their mines located at Sukinda in Odisha's Jajpur district.

Voltas: Tata group consumer durables major Voltas Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Jitender P Verma as its chief financial officer (CFO).

NAM India: Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Monday reported a 16 per cent growth in profit after tax to Rs 182 crore for the three months to June 2021 as against Rs 156.30 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

City Union Bank: The board approved raising capital through QIP of Rs 500 crore.

Zen Technologies: The company bagged export order of Rs 120 crore. The order will be carried out in roughly a year, the company said.

Clean Science and Technology: Nomura India Investment Fund bought 10 lakh shares at Rs 1,715.33 per share.

GR Infraprojects: The Nomura Trust and Banking Co. bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,714.6 per share.