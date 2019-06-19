Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, PNB, YES Bank, Mindtree, NDTV, HCL Tech

At 08:05 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 49 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 11,761, indicating a postive start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in Wednesday's session -

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined HDFC Bank Rs 1 crore for non-compliance with the central bank’s norms on ‘know your customer (KYC)/anti-money laundering (AML)’ and ‘reporting of frauds’.

PNB: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded Punjab National Bank's (PNB) additional tier I (AT1) perpetual bonds worth Rs 67.5 billion by one notch to A/negative outlook from A+/negative. HCL Tech has signed multi-year partnership with Cricket Australia for digital services.

YES Bank: Ravneet Gill, MD & CEO of YES Bank, in an interview with Business Standard said the bank’s clean-up plan is on schedule and some of its big-ticket bad debt accounts will be sorted out by September. CLICK TO READ FULL INTERVIEW

Mindtree: Mindtree founders may have to vacate board seats for L&T nominees, said a Business Standard report.

NDTV: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday stayed an order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barring New Delhi Television (NDTV) promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from holding managerial positions at the news television network.

Jain Irrigation: As per news reports, India Ratings has cut its long-term issuer Rating to BBB with outlook at 'Watch Negative'.

Siemens India: Siemens plans to cut 2,700 jobs at its gas and power company, in addition to 10,400 it is already shedding in its core units, the German engineering firm said on June 18.

Canara Bank: The bank's board has approved capital raising plan for FY2020. Tata Power: As per news reports, Citi has upgraded the stock to buy.