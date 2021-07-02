Stocks to watch: Hero Moto, NMDC, Coal India, Srei Infra Fin, TCS, Coforge

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 20 points higher at 15,747, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Eicher Motors: Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, said its total sales increased 13 per cent YoY to 43,048 units in June.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker recorded 3.8 per cent YoY growth in its total sales at 4,69,160 units in June 2021, as against 4,51,983 units in June 2020.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom major has appro­ached the government to seek one-year moratorium on payment of spectrum instalment of over Rs 8,200 crore, due in April 2022, suggest reports. READ MORE

Bank stocks: Stocks of lenders are likely to be in focus after RBI's Financial Stability Report said the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) ratio of banks may rise to 9.8 per cent by March 2022, under a baseline scenario, from 7.48 per cent in March 2021. It, however, added that banks have sufficient capital, both at the aggregate and individual level, even under stress.

NMDC: State-owned iron ore miner reported a 34 per cent YoY increase in its output to 8.89 million tonne in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Dixon Tech: The company is one of the 14 eligible applicants to get the Ministry of Electronics and IT'/s approval under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for IT hardware.

Lupin: Lupin's US-based arm has received approval from the US health regulator for its supplemental new drug application to expand the use of Solosec to include the treatment of trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted disease.

Coforge: The board will meet on July 6 to consider a proposal for raising funds.

Coal India: State-owned CIL said overall coal offtake rose by 32.7 per cent to 160.4 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter of this ongoing fiscal. Production in June up 2 per cent YoY to 40 MT.

Affle: Affle (India) said it has completed the acquisition of Jampp, a global programmatic mobile marketing company. In June, Affle had announced the acquisition of Jampp (Ireland) Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Srei Infra Finance: The board has approved a resolution to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through various means, including qualified institutional placement.

Gail (India): The company has been awarded Rs 930 crore ($125 million) in an arbitration matter against Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corp. over gas supply price, according to a Bloomberg report.

Aurobindo Pharma: The board has approved the transfer of business undertaking comprised in Unit 4 to Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Further the company will transfer Unit 10 to subsidiary APL Healthcare for Rs 1,315 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company has partnered with John Wiley & Sons to modernise its ecommerce platform with SAP Commerce, creating a unified, seamless customer experience.

Tata Power Company: The board has decided to withdraw the amalgamation of Tata Power Solar Systems with the company and accordingly approved the amendment to the Composite Scheme.

BHEL: India Ratings downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company from 'AA' to 'AA-' and reaffirmed the outlook to 'Negative'. The rating on the short-term facilities have been reaffirmed at 'A1+'.

NCC: The company received five new orders totaling to Rs 2,149 crore in June. Out of the total orders, two orders valuing Rs 1,254 crore pertain to water and environment division and one order valuing Rs 729 crore pertains to buildings division and one order valuing Rs 166 crore pertains to mining division.