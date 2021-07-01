Voda Idea seeks 1-year moratorium on Rs 8,200 cr spectrum instalment

-
ALSO READ
From Goldman Sachs to ICICI Sec: Why brokerages are bearish on Voda Idea
Vodafone Idea Q4 preview: Losses may narrow; commentary on fundraising eyed
Govt eyes Rs 6,200 crore in AGR dues from Airtel, Voda Idea by March 31
Airtel, Voda Idea fail to pay AGR instalment; deadline expired on March 31
After Airtel and Voda, Tata Tele moves SC seeking AGR dues recalculation
-
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has approached the government to seek one-year moratorium on payment of spectrum instalment of over Rs 8,200 crore, due in April 2022.
Vi, in a letter to the telecom secretary on June 25, 2021, said it would be “unable to pay the instalment of Rs 8,292 crore due on April 9, 2022” due to “cash being used for payment of AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues and the inability of the operations to generate the required cash in a predatory pricing situation”.
According to the letter, seen by PTI, the company has requested the Department of Telecom (DoT) to grant it another year of the moratorium to pay this instalment in April 2023 instead of April 2022 and has made it clear that “it is almost inevitable” that the firm will not be able to pay the said amount in April 2022.
Vi has also said that while it is working on raising new funding for the past six months, “investors are not willing to invest in the company because they believe that unless there is a significant improvement in consumer tariffs, the health of the industry will not recover and they will incur a loss on their investment”.
A detailed mail sent to Vi on the issue did not elicit a response.
In its communication to the DoT, Vi said that after the grant of a two-year moratorium earlier, AGR judgement was pronounced, which has taken away Rs 7,854 crore of cash as upfront payment.
Also based on the current demands of the DoT, it will have to pay AGR instalments of about Rs 9,000 crore in March 2022. Given the company’s request for corrections on those demands, while the amount may reduce to nearly half, it will still take away liquidity to the extent of Rs 12,500 crore from the business. Vi has also rued the lack of movement on floor price regulation that aimed “to address the current situation of predatory pricing and losses”.
The floor price regulation was a support that the industry had expected from the government, but it has not happened, Vi has flagged in its letter to the telecom department.
Vi has further highlighted the poor health of the telecom industry, “which is a result of a prolonged period of prices remaining below the costs”.
“This has resulted in a situation, where we have a challenge in meeting some of our large payment obligations,” the company has said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU