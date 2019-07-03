Stocks to watch: HFCs, ICRA, CARE Ratings, OMCs, Tata Sponge, Mindtree, L&T

At 08:38 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 7.50 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 11,950.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market.

Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in Wednesday's session -

HFCs: The government is considering shifting the regulation of housing finance companies (HFCs) from the National Housing Board (NHB) to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to sources familiar with the development. READ MORE

DHFL: The cash-starved NBFC may get fresh line of credit from lenders, said a Business Standard report. The consortium of lenders led by Union Bank of India discussed various modalities to ensure that their exposure to DHFL did not run into further stress. READ MORE

ICRA, CARE Ratings: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is keeping an eye on rating agencies, has issued a summons to the chief rating officers of ICRA and CARE Ratings in connection with the money-laundering probe into the activities of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). READ FULL REPORT

Adani Power: The Supreme Court decided Adani Power Mundra was right in terminating the power purchase agreement (PPA) it had signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), as it could not get coal supply on time from the Naini block of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC).

IGL: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Tuesday announced a revision in the selling prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram, and Karnal.

Kalpataru Power: Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) on Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Tano India Private Equity Fund II (Tano) to acquire 19.94 per cent stake in Shree Shubham Logistics Limited (SSL) for Rs 64.66 crore.

OMCs: Oil marketing companies are likely to be in focus today as the crude oil prices plunged nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday. The prices, however, recovered in the early trade on Wednesday.

Tata Steel, Tata Sponge: Tata Steel will subscribe up to 90 per cent of the Rs 1,650 crore rights issue of Tata Sponge. The Tata Sponge rights issue opened for subscription on Tuesday and will end on July 16. The issue has been priced at Rs 500 a share.

Tata Communications: Managing Director and Group CEO of Tata Communications Vinod Kumar, resigned from the company on July 2 citing personal reasons.

Mindtree, L&T: Construction major Larsen & Toubro, which holds over 60 per cent stake in Mindtree, said July 2 it has made payments to shareholders who tendered their shares successfully in the recently-concluded open offer.