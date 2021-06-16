Stocks to watch: ICICI Bank, Dish TV, Adani Ports, Jubilant Pharmova, Lupin

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 12 points lower at 15,840 around 8.50 am, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the benchmark indices.



Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: RITES, Asahi India Glass, Nureca, Somany Ceramics, and Welspun Enterprises are among 32 companies slated to release their quarterly earnings today.

DRL: Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) on Tuesday said it has been asked to pay $46.25 million to Australia-based Hatchtech Pty Ltd as part of an asset purchase agreement between the two parties in 2015.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender has raised over Rs 2,827 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

LIC Housing Finance: Mortgage financier LIC Housing Finance on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent YoY decline in its profit after tax at Rs 398.92 crore in the quarter ended in March 2021 due to higher provisioning for bad loans.

Jubilant Pharmova: The firm said its subsidiary has inked a pact with US-based Ocugen Inc to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for the US and Canadian

Dish TV: The company on Tuesday, said its board will meet next week to consider raising up to Rs 1,000 crore by issue of permissible securities.

and Special Economic Zone: Fitch Ratings has placed negative outlook on the company's affirming long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'.

PNB Housing Finance: National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a penalty of Rs 80,000 on PNB Housing Finance for not complying with loan disbursement norms in 2015. However, the company has asked the regulator to reconsider the penalty.

Coal India: The company has decided to close down 23 unviable mines and it would help save the company around Rs 500 crore considering all costs, officials said on Tuesday. The worlds largest miner has shut down 82 such mines in the last three-four years.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries on Tuesday said it is planning to increase its ethanol manufacturing capacity to 15 crore litres per annum from January 2022, from the current 8 crore litres. This move is in line with the government's decision to raise ethanol blending in auto fuels to 20 per cent by 2025 from around 8 per cent currently, the company said in a statement.

Canara Bank: State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday said it will be the lead sponsor of National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) or bad bank with 12 per cent stake in the entity. Bad bank refers to a financial institution that takes over bad assets of lenders and undertakes resolution.

GE Power India: GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) has bagged three separate orders worth Rs 125 crore from STEAG Energy (for Vedanta), Tata Power and JSW Steel. GEPIL has received three separate orders for a combined value of Rs 125 crore (USD 16.54 million) for upgrade of the coal-fired power plants equipment from STEAG Energy (for Vedanta), Tata Power and JSW Steel, according to a statement.

Videocon Industries: The company has fixed June 18 as the record date for the purpose of delisting of equity shares from BSE and NSE.

Wipro: The company collaborated with Aachen-headquartered FEV to open Innovation Lab for developing Software Defined Vehicles. It has also expanded partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. to support digital commerce.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 7.5 crore in Q4FY21 as against loss of Rs 20.39 crore in Q4FY20.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company signed new long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Polycab India, Vadodara for sale of 5.70 MW solar power for their different units for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer business vertical.

Lupin: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.019 per cent stake in via open market transaction, raising stake to 6.629 per cent from 4.61 per cent earlier.

Newgen Software Technologies: Promoters sold 10.57 per cent stake in Newgen.