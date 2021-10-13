Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Wipro, MindTree, RIL, Tata Motors, PFC, airlines

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
-
The markets this morning will react to slightly better-than-expected CPI Inflation, IIP numbers and global cues. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 40 points at 18,049. Here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:
Infosys: Analysts expect a near 20 per cent YoY jump in revenue for the company in Q2Fy22, and revenue guidance to be raised. READ HERE
Wipro: Analysts foresee revenue growth in the range of 25-29 per cent YoY, driven by the ramp-up of large deals along with contribution from Capco and Ampion acquisitions. READ HERE
Other Results: MindTree, Birla Soft and Aditya Birla Money are some of the other key earnings to watch out today.
Reliance Industries: To buy preferred shares of German firm NexWafe worth $28.82 million via subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar.
Tata Motors: TPG to invest Rs 7,500 crore in the company’s electric vehicle subsidiary. This is the first major fundraising by an Indian carmaker to push mobility. READ MORE
Airline stocks: Aviation ministry lifts restrictions on domestic flight movement, allowing them to operate at 100 per cent capacity from October 18, 2021. READ MORE
Power Finance Corporation: Indian government confers Maharatna status to the company.
SRF: To trade ex-bonus today. The company has approved a 4:1 bonus issue.
Lancer Container: To trade ex-bonus. Company had approved 2:1 bonus issue.
NALCO: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks 1.36 per cent stake in the company in the September quarter.
Centrum Capital: RBI grants small finance bank license to consortium of Centrum group and Resilient Innovations.
IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank: Received nod to collect direct, in-direct taxes.
PowerGrid Corporation: To set-up electric vehicle charging system at Navi Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs 14.23 crore.
Steel Exchange India: Board meet on October 15 to consider a proposal to raise funds.
Zen Technologies: Board meet on October 16 to consider fund raising proposal.
Happiest Mind Technologies: Enters into pact with US-based Tech4TH Solutions to provide digital services to worldwide companies in Travel and Hospitality sectors.
Stocks in F&O ban: Seven stocks are in F&O ban period today. Bank of Baroda, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, NALCO, PNB, SAIL and Sun Tv.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU