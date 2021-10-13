Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Wipro, MindTree, RIL, Tata Motors, PFC, airlines

The this morning will react to slightly better-than-expected CPI Inflation, IIP numbers and global cues. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 40 points at 18,049. Here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Infosys: Analysts expect a near 20 per cent YoY jump in revenue for the company in Q2Fy22, and revenue guidance to be raised.



Analysts foresee revenue growth in the range of 25-29 per cent YoY, driven by the ramp-up of large deals along with contribution from Capco and Ampion acquisitions. MindTree, Birla Soft and Aditya Birla Money are some of the other key earnings to watch out today.

Reliance Industries: To buy preferred shares of German firm NexWafe worth $28.82 million via subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar.

Tata Motors: TPG to invest Rs 7,500 crore in the company's electric vehicle subsidiary. This is the first major fundraising by an Indian carmaker to push mobility.



Airline stocks: Aviation ministry lifts restrictions on domestic flight movement, allowing them to operate at 100 per cent capacity from October 18, 2021.



Power Finance Corporation: Indian government confers Maharatna status to the company.

SRF: To trade ex-bonus today. The company has approved a 4:1 bonus issue.

Lancer Container: To trade ex-bonus. Company had approved 2:1 bonus issue.

NALCO: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picks 1.36 per cent stake in the company in the September quarter.

Centrum Capital: RBI grants small finance bank license to consortium of Centrum group and Resilient Innovations.

IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank: Received nod to collect direct, in-direct taxes.

PowerGrid Corporation: To set-up electric vehicle charging system at Navi Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs 14.23 crore.

Steel Exchange India: Board meet on October 15 to consider a proposal to raise funds.

Zen Technologies: Board meet on October 16 to consider fund raising proposal.

Happiest Mind Technologies: Enters into pact with US-based Tech4TH Solutions to provide digital services to worldwide companies in Travel and Hospitality sectors.

Stocks in F&O ban: Seven stocks are in F&O ban period today. Bank of Baroda, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, NALCO, PNB, SAIL and Sun Tv.