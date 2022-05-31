Stocks to Watch: LIC, Delhivery, Sun Pharma, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, SpiceJet

today: The and benchmarks are looking to start Tuesday's session on a muted note as oil prices continue their sharp rise, trading at $122 a barrel this morning. At 7:30 am, the SGX futures were quoting at 16,590 levels, down by 40-50 odd points. That said, the Q4 GDP numbers, slated to be released later today, will also be keenly monitored amid soaring inflation.



Meanwhile, here are some stocks likely to see market action on Tuesday:

LIC: State-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has reported a net profit of Rs 2,371.55 for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2021-22, down 18 per cent compared to the net profit of Rs 2,893 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Read here

Delhivery: The logistics company on Monday reported marginal rise in net loss at Rs 120 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a loss of Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period. Read here



American retail major Amazon and a clutch of investors are in talks with Aditya Birla Group to invest up to Rs 20,000 crore in the latter’s struggling wireless telephone company, Vodafone Idea. The proceeds of the sale will be used to bid for the upcoming 5G auction of spectrum and capital expenditure for the roll-out of services by year-end, banking sources told Business Standard.

Tata Motors: The company’s subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) on Monday signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ford India Pvt Ltd (FIPL) and the Government of Gujarat for taking over Ford’s passenger vehicle-manufacturing plant in Sanand. This will help Tata Motors accelerate the enhancement of its capacity to make personal vehicles (PVs) and electric vehicles (EVs). Read more

SpiceJet: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday imposed a Rs 10-lakh fine on the airline for training 737 Max aircraft’s pilots on a faulty simulator. Earlier, the DGCA had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying B737 Max aircraft. The pilots will have to be retrained, the regulator had ordered. Read here

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra will incur a capital expenditure of Rs 15,300 crore in the auto, farm equipment, and electric vehicle (EV) businesses over 2022-24, the firm said. Of this, it has already pumped in Rs 3,200 crore in FY22, while the remaining Rs 12,100 crore will be done during FY23 and FY24. This is significantly higher than the capex done by the company in the recent past. Read here

Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a net loss of Rs 2,277 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22 on account of settlement charges of pending litigations in the US, restructuring operations in some countries. The consolidated sales from operations came at Rs 9,386.1 crore, an 11 per cent year-on-year rise. Read more

The company Q4 profit rose 3.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,207 crore, its while revenue increased by 35 per cent to Rs 14,339.5 crore.

Campus Activewear: The fashion and footwear brand reported a whopping 296 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 39.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, driven by operating income and topline, and lower tax cost. Revenue grew by 28 per cent to Rs 352.3 crore during the same period.

PC Jeweller: The company has posted a loss of Rs 173 crore in the March 2022 quarter against a profit of Rs 60 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations fell sharply to Rs 189 crore in Q4FY22, compared to Rs 868 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Wockhardt: The pharma company posted loss of Rs 311 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, widened from loss of Rs 107 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew marginally to Rs 655 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 632 crore in the same quarter last year.

IRCTC: The company has recorded a 106 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 213.8 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 aided by strong topline and operating performance. Revenue surged 104 per cent to Rs 691 crore compared to the same period last year.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has posted a loss of Rs 41.09 crore for the March 2022 quarter against profit of Rs 186.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue declined 15 per cent YoY to Rs 2,663.7 crore in Q4FY22.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a licence agreement for a 40-room hotel at Chirang, Assam under its brand 'Keys Select, by Lemon Tree Hotels'. The hotel is expected to be operational by June 2026. Subsidiary Carnation Hotels will be operating this hotel.





NBCC (India): The firm recorded a 52 per cent on-year fall in profit at Rs 41.1 crore in quarter ended March 2022, impacted by lower topline and exceptional loss. Revenue declined 11.3 per cent to Rs 2,441 crore during the same period.

KNR Constructions: The infrastructure company reported a 49 per cent on-year growth in profit at Rs 141 crore in Q4FY22. Revenue grew 11.3 per cent to Rs 1,102 crore compared to same period last year.

GR Infraprojects: The company said that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of Rajgarh Transmission, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RECPDCL. The acquisition cost is Rs 5.53 crore.