LIC's Q4 net profit falls 18% to Rs 2,372 cr, firm declares Rs 1.5 dividend

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday reported an 18 per cent drop in standalone net profit in January–March quarter of FY22. Net profit of the insurance giant came in at Rs 2,372 crore in Q4FY22 as against Rs 2,893.48 crore in the year-ago period. However, the firm's net profit for the full year (FY22) was up 39.4 per cent at Rs 4,043.12 crore from Rs 2,900.56 crore in FY21.

This is the first quarterly financial declared by the insurer after it got listed on the bourses earlier this month. The board of the insurer has also recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share with face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the annual general meeting.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of the insurer was down 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 2,409 in Q4FY22 as against Rs 2,917 crore in the year-ago period.

had a single “life fund” before Section 24 of the Act was amended by the government to bring its surplus distribution mechanism at par with private life insurers. Now, the life fund has been segregated to two funds – participating policyholders fund and non-participating policyholders’ fund. Consequently, the surplus distribution in the participating policyholders’ fund has been modified to 90:10 in a phased manner, wherein 90 per cent will go to policyholders and 10 per cent to shareholders. Further, 100 per cent of the surplus generated out of the non-participating business will be available for distribution to all shareholders.

This change, M R Kumar, Chairperson, LIC, had said will help to increase its profitability, a metric that will be closely tracked by market investors. “If you look at the surplus distribution or the total surplus generated two years ago at roughly Rs 53,000 crore, 5 per cent was going to the government, the rest to policyholders. That will become 90:10. On the other hand, if we sell more non-par products, it will be 100:0. If we look at 100:0 from that perspective, let’s say of the Rs 53,000 crore, 20 per cent comes from non-par, then that entire part is profit. We have to move towards that. We have non-par products, but perhaps the percentage is low. Once we start increasing that base, profits will happen," Kumar had said in an interview to Business Standard earlier this month.

The life insurance giant earned net premium to the tune of Rs 1.43 trillion in Q4FY22, up 18 per cent from Rs 1.21 trillion in the corresponding period a year ago. In FY22, net premium of the insurer stood at Rs 4.27 trillion, up 6.21 per cent from Rs 4.02 trillion in FY21. Income on investments of LIC, which is one of the largest asset managers, is flat at Rs 67,498.15 crore in Q4FY22 and for the full year, it earned Rs 2.92 trillion from its investments, up 5 per cent YoY.

“The figures of quarter ended March 31, 2022 and the corresponding quarter ended in the previous year as reported in these financial are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of full financial year and published audited/unaudited year-to-date figures upto the end of the third quarter of the relevant financial year," LIC said in a stock exchange filing.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of the insurer in its debt portfolio improved by 29 basis points sequentially to 6.03 per cent and net NPAs stood at 0.04 per cent.

The thirteenth-month persistency ratio of the insurer dropped to 69.24 per cent in Q4FY22 as against 73.94 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago. But, the 61st-month persistency ratio improved to 55.62 per cent in the March quarter as against 54.43 per cent in the year-ago period. For the full year, the thirteenth-month persistency of LIC stood at 75.59 per cent as against 78.78 per cent in FY21. Similarly, 61st-month persistency of the insurer in FY22 stood at 61 per cent as against 58.79 per cent in FY21.

Persistency ratio is the ratio of life insurance policies receiving timely premiums in the year and the number of net active policies. The ratio indicates how many policyholders are paying the due premiums regularly on the policies with the insurer.

LIC reported a solvency ratio of 1.85 against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

Shares of LIC made a muted debut on the stock exchanges earlier this month. It debuted on the BSE at Rs 875.45 a piece versus the issue price of Rs 949. LIC’s Rs 20,557-crore IPO, India’s largest-ever, managed to garner just 2.95 times subscription. Institutional investors subscribed to shares worth less than Rs 9,400 crore in the IPO, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) submitting bids worth less than Rs 1,800 crore.