Sun Pharma posts Rs 2,277 cr Q4 loss over settlement of pending US lawsuits

India’s largest drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a net loss of Rs 2,277 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22 on account of settlement charges of pending litigations in the US, restructuring operations in some countries. The consolidated sales from operations came at Rs 9,386.1 crore, an 11 per cent year on year rise.

said that the adjusted net profit for Q4FY22 was Rs 1,582.1 crore, up 18 per cent YoY, after excluding the exceptional items of Rs 3,935.7 crore and an exceptional tax gain of Rs 76.4 crore. Sun Pharma’s EBITDA came in at Rs 2,279 crore, up by about 14.6 per cent over Q4 last year, with a resulting EBITDA margin at 24.3 per cent.

The were declared after market hours. The stock ended at Rs 888 apiece on BSE, down 1.75 per cent. The company declared a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of one rupee face value.

\India formulations sales were up 16 per cent over the same period last year to Rs 3095.6 crore while the US formulation sales came in at $389 mn, up 5 per cent over Q4 last year. The emerging markets formulation sales at $206 million, up by 7 per cent over Q4 last year.

For the full year, posted a 15.6 per cent rise in sales from operations to Rs 38,426.4 crore, while its net profit for the year FY22 was Rs 3,272.7 crore, up 13 per cent. The EBITDA at Rs 10,169 crore is up about 23.6 per cent over last year, with EBITDA margin at 26.5 per cent, an expansion of 170bps YoY.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of the company said, “FY22 was a good year with strong topline and EBITDA growth. All our geographies have recorded double digit growth and profitability has improved despite rising costs. The specialty business continues to ramp-up strongly with global Ilumya sales recording 81 per cent growth to reach $315 million in FY22. Our India business continues to grow faster than the market, leading to an increase in market share. We continue to focus on expanding our global specialty business, growing all our businesses and on improving operational efficiencies.”

Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, a subsidiary of Sun Pharma, had a payment obligation of Rs 1560 crore in an antitrust litigation in the US. It has paid this amount in full. Also, on September 30, 2021, Taro agreed to pay Rs 1,617.9 crore to US federal healthcare programs, which has also been paid in full. Further, in respect of ongoing multi-jurisdiction civil antitrust matters currently in progress, Taro has made a provision of Rs 1,480.9 crore. Some of these amounts were accounted for in the June 2020, March 2021 and June 2021 quarters.

“On April 08, 2022, our US subsidiaries, Taro and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, (SPIINC) each entered into settlement agreements that resolve the above-referenced civil antitrust matter with the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs class…” said in its notes to accounts. SPIINC will pay $15.3 mn depending on the outcomes of the settlements.

These along with related legal charges have been disclosed as exceptional items during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.