Stocks to watch: PNB, IndiGo, HUL, HFCL, Siemens, IOB, Oberoi Realty

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 188 points down at 14,800 around 8.30 am, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.



Here are the top stocks to track in today's session

Earnings Today: A total of 28 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including Siemens, Dishman Carbogen, KEC International, Linde India and Kalpataru Power Transmission.

HFCL: The company posted a multifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 86.47 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline said its board has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through the sale of shares to institutional investors.

PNB: Punjab National Bank (PNB) board approved the opening of QIP on May 10. The bank has fixed the floor price at Rs 35.51 per equity share.

HUL: The FMCG major has appointed Srinandan Sundaram, currently Executive Director, Customer Development as Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment with effect from July 1. Sundaram will replace Sudhir Sitapati who is leaving the organisation to pursue an external opportunity.

JSW Energy: JSW Hydro Energy, an arm of JSW Energy, has raised $707 million (about Rs 5,200 crore) from an international green bond issue that was oversubscribed by over four times, merchant bankers said on Monday.

IOB: State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday said its board will meet next week to issue preference shares to the government for Rs 4,100 crore capital infusion.

JMC Projects: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.44 crore for the January-March quarter driven by higher revenues, as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 54.76 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

Coforge: The sole promoter of Coforge Ltd, Hulst BV on Monday offloaded shares worth a little over Rs 616 crore in the firm, through an open market transaction. As per BSE's bulk deal data, the promoter sold 19 lakh scrips at an average price of Rs 3,242.26. The total deal value stood at Rs 6,16,02,94,000.

Sify: IT company Sify Technologies posted over a six-fold jump in profit at Rs 90.4 crore for the March ended quarter due to rapid digital transformation of business amid COVID-19 pandemic.

GE T&D: The company said it has temporarily closed operations of its manufacturing facilities at Padappai, Pallavaram and Hosur in Tamil Nadu until lockdown restrictions are in place in the state.

Chambal Fertilisers: The company reported a surge in consolidated profit for the quarter ending March 31 at Rs 541.75 crore compared with Rs 201.07 crore posted during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Oberoi Realty: The company board is slated to meet on May 14 to consider raising funds by way of issue of NCDs and equity shares.

Nava Bharat Ventures: The company has synchronized the 60MW IPP in Odisha with the grid and has commenced power flows for merchant trade henceforth.