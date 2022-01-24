Stocks to Watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Voda Idea

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade for the week on a negative note given the bearish global cues. Major in Asia were down 0.5 per cent – 1 per cent amid fears that foreign flows could be adversely impact owing to monetary tightening in the US. As of 07:20 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures quoted at 17,545 as against the spot Nifty 50 close of 17,617.

Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Monday.

Earnings Watch: Apollo Pipes, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Axis Bank, Bigbloc Construction, Cera Sanitaryware, Chennai Petroleum, GRM Overseas, HDFC AMC, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiamart Intermesh, Indo Amines, Jupiter Industries, Meghmani Finechem, Oriental Hotels, Quick Heal Technologies, Music Broadcast, The Ramco Cements, Reliance Home Finance, Rane (Madras), SBI Cards, Shemaroo Entertainment, Shiva Cement, Shriram Transport Finance, Steel Strips Wheels, Sudarshan Chemicals, Supreme Industries, Tips Industries and are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led company’s earnings beat street expectations on all key parameters. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, up 42 per cent over the corresponding period in the previous year on increased revenues and one-time gains due to divestment of shale gas assets in North America. It’s consolidated revenue in Q3 stood at Rs 1,85,027 crore, up 57 per cent from the same period last year, with the highest contribution from the oil-to-chemicals business, followed by the retail segment. READ MORE



ICICI Bank: The bank reported a 25.4 per cent YoY surge in Q3 net profit for the quarter ended December 2021 at Rs 6,193.81 crore when compared with Rs 4,939.59 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income grew by 10.9 per cent YoY to Rs 27,069.67 crore.

Yes Bank: The crisis-hit private bank reported a 76.8 per cent YoY rise in Q3FY22 net profit at Rs 266.43 crore when compared with Rs 150.71 crore in Q3FY21. Total income, however, was down 12.1 per cent YoY at Rs 5,632 crore from Rs 6,408 crore.

HDFC Life: The insurance major reported a marginal 3.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 273.7 crore for the quarter ended December due to a decline in income from investment. Its gross premium income remained healthy with a 27 per cent increase to Rs 12,255 crore, led by traction in renewal premium and new business premium. READ MORE



The third largest telecom player in India reported wider losses at Rs 7,230 crore in Q3 FY2022, up 59.5 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis amid fall in revenue and subscribers. Gross revenue decreased 10.8 per cent YoY to Rs 9,717 crore in the third quarter of FY 2022. READ MORE The company posted a 12 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 326 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22) on improvement in net interest margin and fees. Sequentially, net profit rose by 46 per cent from Rs 224 crore in Q2FY22. READ MORE The Sajjan Jindal-led company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,357 crore in the December quarter, up 63 per cent from corresponding period last year on the back of strong revenues mainly from India operations. Net sales surged 74 per cent YoY to Rs 37,462 crore, led by higher domestic sales in automotive, solar and appliance segments. READ MORE The private sector lender reported 36 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 859 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net Interest Income for the quarter grew by 2.6 per cent to Rs 2,124.7 crore as against Rs 2,071.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. READ MORE The company reported a record net profit of Rs 104.44 crore for Q3FY22, backed by dues payment and sale of power. The company had concluded the debt restructuring of its Amravati thermal power plant in 2019. READ MORE The company reported a 56 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 364 crore for the third quarter ended December. Total income, however, declined to Rs 20,458.31 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 26,551.90 crore in October-December 2020 period. READ MORE The bank reported a 53 per cent YoY jump in net profit in Q3FY22, aided by a robust growth in net interest income (NII). Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 578 crore compared to Rs 378 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year (FY21). NII, which is the interest earned minus the interest expended, increased by over 30 per cent YoY to Rs 2,383 crore and sequentially it was up 29 per cent. READ MORE The company’s Q3FY22 net rose 11.8 per cent QoQ to Rs 26.59 crore as against Rs 23.78 crore in Q2FY22. Total income was marginally up at Rs 186.78 crore from Rs 186.06 crore.

Integra Garmets & Textiles: The company has fixed February 04 as the record date for the proposed stock split in the ratio of 1:3, i.e. each share with a face value of Rs 3 to be sub-divided into three shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Ritesh Properties: The company reported a net profit of Rs 3.37 crore for Q3FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in Q3FY21. Total income, however, zoomed 144.3 per cent YoY to Rs 29.90 crore from Rs 12.24 crore during the same period.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, National Aluminium and are the only stocks in the F&O ban period on Monday.