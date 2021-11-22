Stocks to Watch: RIL, Paytm, Airtel, Maruti, GMR Infra, HFCL, airline stks

-

The key benchmark indices may start the week on a slightly positive note taking cues from the SGX Nifty November futures, which as of 08:35 AM, were quoted at 17,86 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,765 on Thursday. With plenty of news flow over the extended holiday weekend, here are the top stocks to focus in trade on Monday.
Reliance Industries: The Mukesh-Ambani led firm called-off the deal with the global oil giant Saudi Aramco for a 20 per cent stake acquisition by the Saudi firm in the oil to chemicals (O2C) business of the former company. Analysts expect the move to be a minor setback for RIL. READ MORE
Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has revised tariff on prepaid talk-time plans by 20-25 per cent and data top-up plans by 20-21 per cent. The minimum voice plan would now start at Rs 99 with effect from November 26.
Paytm: After a dis-appointing debut on Thursday wherein the stock ended at its 20 per cent lower circuit at Rs 1,564 as against the issue price of Rs 1,850, the stock is likely to be in limelight to see if it can attract buyers at lower levels. Meanwhile, a foreign brokerage has pegged a target price of Rs 1,200 for the stock. READ MORE
Consumer related stocks: The profitability of consumer goods companies has tailed off owing to a rally in commodity prices and lower or slower than expected recovery in demand from the Covid-19 shock last financial year. The combined profit share of companies in sectors such as auto, FMCG, consumer durables, fashion, and quick-service restaurants declined to a 10-year low of 7.7 per cent in the first half of FY22 against a pre-pandemic high of 15.4 per cent in H2FY18. READ MORE
Auto stocks: Chip shortage continues to weigh on the auto sector. Ola Electric is likely to delay the delivery of its first batch of electric scooters by two- to four-weeks , due to a shortage of chipsets and electronic parts. READ MORE
Airline stocks: Domestic air traffic rose 27.1 per cent to 8.9 million on a sequential basis, as festive season demand, increased vaccination led to a rise in travel. The government increased the capacity cap on operations to 85 per cent from 72.5 per cent. SpiceJet reported the highest load factor of 82.2 per cent. READ MORE
Maruti Suzuki India: The company ruled out getting back into the diesel segment as it believes sale of such vehicles would further come down with the onset of the next phase of emission norms in 2023. READ MORE
Ashok Leyland: The company aims to fast track and embrace new-age digital solutions. It is carving out a new and future revenue stream through data monetisation. READ MORE
GMR Infrastructure: Expanding its footprint overseas, the aviation infrastructure major's subsidiary, GMR Airports won the bid to develop and operate the Kualanamu International Airport (Medan Airport) in Medan, Indonesia. READ MORE
HFCL: The company’s subsidiary HTL has won order worth Rs 412.90 crore for supply of optical fibre cables for one the leading private telecom provider.
Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Escorts, National Aluminium (Nalco), SAIL, Sun Tv and Voda Idea are in F&O ban today.
