Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Motors, YES Bank, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Grasim

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 135 points higher at 14,490 levels, indicating a gap-up start for benchmark indices on Monday. Here are the top out for in today's session:

RIL: (RIL) consolidated net profit for Q3FY21 came in at Rs 13,101 crore, up 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as lower expenses cushioned earnings even as revenues declined. Consolidated net sales in the period under review stood at about Rs 1.18 trillion, down 23 per cent YoY. READ HERE

UltraTech Cement: The cement maker reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,584 crore in Q3FY21, up 122 per cent year-on-year. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,254.12 crore, up 17.38 per cent YoY.

reported a profit of Rs 150.7 crore in Q3FY21 against a loss of Rs 18,560 crore in Q3FY20. Net interest income jumped to Rs 2,560.4 crore from Rs 1,064.7 crore YoY.

Q3 earnings today: Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aarti Drugs, APL Apollo Tubes, Astec Lifesciences, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation and ICICI Securities are among 41 firms slated to announce their December quarter numbers today.

Larsen and Toubro is expected to report a strong sequential rebound in performance on the back of a healthy order inflow across verticals. READ MORE

BSNL, MTNL: The plan to revive the state-owned telecom companies BSNL and MTNL by merging the two entities is set to be shelved after almost two decades of deliberations on the matter, according to a Business Standard report. READ HERE

Tata Motors, on Friday, said it has increased prices of its passenger vehicle (PV) range by up to Rs 20,000 to offset rising input costs and semiconductors. The company will also offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before January 21.

Industries: The firm said it will enter paints business and invest Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years.

IndusInd Bank: UBS Principal Capital Asia on Friday sold nearly 40 lakh shares of Ltd worth over Rs 366 crore through an open market transaction.

NTPC: The state-owned power giant, on Friday, said it will raise Rs 2,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds via private placement on January 27.

SAIL: The company, with the help of the Centre, is planning to set up India's first gas to ethanol plant at its ferro alloy plant in Chandrapur in Maharashtra, according to an official.

Hinduja Global Solutions on Saturday said its UK unit has acquired 8.23 per cent stake in HGS Digital LLC. Hinduja Global Solutions UK Ltd, a HGS subsidiary, already held 91.77 per cent equity interest in HGS Digital LLC (formerly known as Element Solutions LLC, USA).

Birla Corp: The company's net profit jumped 82.1 per cent YoY to Rs 148.42 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal on the back of cost rationalisation and higher sales. The company's revenue from operations during the December quarter of the current fiscal was at Rs 1,776 crore with volume rising by 3.2 per cent to 3.55 million tonnes.

DCB Bank: The bank's net profit for Q3FY21 came in at Rs 96.21 against Rs 96.70 crore in Q3FY20. Its total income rose to Rs 1,023.86 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 990.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Apollo Hospitals: The firm raised Rs 1,169.99 crore through allotment of shares to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Tata Power: The company has bagged an order worth Rs 1,200 crore from state-run power giant NTPC for setting up of 320 MW ground mounted solar project.

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised Rs 495 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

Gland Pharma: The company posted higher profit at Rs 204.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 154.1 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 859.4 crore from Rs 646 crore YoY.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA for Liothyronine sodium tablets, which are used to treat an underactive thyroid.

HPL Electric & Power: Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India reduced stake in the company to 2.97 percent from 3.25 percent earlier.

Piramal Enterprises: The firm has received a letter of intent from DHFL's creditors. Piramal Capital & Housing Finance declared the successful resolution applicant in DHFL's insolvency proceedings.

Tejas Networks: Vijay Kedia acquired 3.20 lakh shares or 0.35 per cent stake through the open market in the firm, taking his stake in the company to 5.39 per cent from 5.04 per cent earlier.