Stocks to watch: Rolex Rings, Vodafone Idea, Shree Cement, BoB, IDBI Bank

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 7 points higher at 16,276 aroynd 8.45 am, indicating a flat start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Listing Today: Rolex Rings will make a debut on the bourses today. The final price has been fixed at Rs 900 per share. Grey market trends suggest a strong listing for the company at Rs 1,350, translating into nearly 50 per cent listing pop.

Earnings Today: Shree Cement, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, Gati, Indian Hotels, Laxmi Organic Industries, MRF, and Venky's (India) will be in focus as they are among over 100 companies slated to post their earnings today.

Telecom stocks: Shares of telecom operators will also be in focus after a Business Standard report suggested the DoT is likely to consult an external agency for the revival package that is expected to provide relief to the sector besides being a lifeline for READ HERE

Bank of Baroda: The lender reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 1,209 crore in the quarter ended in June 2021 on higher growth in net interest income (NII) and lower provisioning for bad loans. The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power's Board accepted the revised binding offer from Worldone Private Limited (acquirer) to divest its 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power Limited (JPL), a material subsidiary of JSPL, the company informed.

SAIL: State-owned Steel Authority of India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,897 crore for the first quarter of 2021-22, as against a loss of Rs 1,226 crore a year ago. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,470 crore for the previous quarter.

Tata Power: The company's consolidated net profit jumps nearly 74 per cent to Rs 465.69 crore in the June 2021 quarter. The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 268.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

IDBI Bank: As many as seven firms have bid for managing the strategic sale of These firms would make a virtual presentation before the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, which is handling the sale process, on August 10, according to a notice by DIPAM. The firms that have bid for acting as transaction advisor are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Ernst and Young LLP, ICICI Securities, JM Financial Ltd, KPMG, RBSA Capital Advisors LLP and SBI Capital

IB Realty: Indiabulls Real Estate reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.86 crore for the quarter ended June. The Mumbai-based company had posted a net loss of Rs 94.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Quick Heal: Cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6.2 crore for the June 2021 quarter against Rs 25 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was at Rs 54.8 crore in the first quarter of FY22, while the same was at Rs 73.5 crore in the April-June 2020 period.

Affle India: Digital advertising firm Affle posted 57.2 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 29.5 crore for June quarter 2021-22. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 18.8 crore for the year-ago period, Affle said in a statement. Revenue was at Rs 152.5 crore, up 69.8 per cent from Rs 89.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Copper: The company reported a 53.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had a consolidated net profit after tax and share of profit of JV/Associates of Rs 29.69 crore in the year-ago period. However, consolidated income of the company during April-June dropped to Rs 278.73 crore, over Rs 441.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Divi's Laboratories: Drug maker Divi's Laboratories on Saturday posted a 13 per cent YoY increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore in the first quarter as compared with Rs 1,748 crore in the June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The lender reported a net loss of Rs 233 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on its business. It had posted a net profit of Rs 55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Reliance Capital: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,006 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 as against Rs 1,095 crore in the corresponding quarter ended of 2020-21.

BSE: Leading stock exchange BSE reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.42 crore for the first quarter ending June, a growth of 61 per cent compared to Rs 33.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. The exchange said that there is a 52 per cent increase in average daily turnover in equity segment at Rs 5,661 crore for the quarter under review as compared to the Rs 3,724 crore in the April-June period of 2020-21.

MMTC: State-run trading firm MMTC on Friday said it has requested the stock exchanges to extend the time limit up to August 31 for holding the meeting of its audit committee and Board of Directors for consideration and approval of audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021.

PFC: State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has increased its global medium-term note programme from USD 5 billion to USD 8 billion.

Sundaram Finance: Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd has announced a revision in interest rates on its deposits with effect from August 8, the company said on Friday.

L&T: Larsen and Tourbo (L&T) has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through issuance of convertible bonds, according to a regulatory filing.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprise reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 208.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 29.28 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power said its consolidated net profit dropped 44 per cent YoY to Rs 207.78 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to a one-off gain in the same period of the previous fiscal. The consolidated net profit of the firm stood at Rs 373.87 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

JSW Energy: The company said that shareholders of its subsidiary JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd have approved issuance of 126.57 crore bonus shares worth Rs 1,265.77 crore in an extra-ordinary general meeting held on Thursday.

Suzlon Energy: The company will consider up to Rs 1000 crore securities issue on August 13.