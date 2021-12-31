Stocks to Watch: SBI, IDFC, IndiGo, NTPC, Cars24, PolicyBazaar, Textiles

-
ALSO READ
CARS24 valuation soars to $1.8 billion after raising $450 million
Policybazaar all set to hit the market, raise Rs 6,500 crore via IPO
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Policybazaar's Rs 5.8k-crore IPO to open on Monday: Check details here
-
Today is the last trading day of the calendar year 2021, the key benchmarks have logged strong gains so far this year, and seem to be on course for more upside in the New Year, with midcap and smallcaps likely to continue the outperformance as suggested by market analysts. READ MORE
Today on Friday, the key benchmark indices may witness yet another range-bound trading session due to lack of significant triggers. As of 08:10 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures were quoted flat around 17,270. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade on Thursday.
Textiles stocks: GST Council headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the recently announced hikes in GST rates for textiles, which comes into effect from January 1. Select states have been asking for a roll-back. READ MORE
IndiGo: Shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, have voted to scrap a clause in the articles of association (AoA) that gives the airline’s two promoters a right of first refusal (RoFR) over the acquisition of each other’s shares. The removal of the clause will now allow either side to sell or transfer shares to a third party without giving each other notice. READ MORE
IDFC FIRST Bank: The private lender has set in motion the process of merging IDFC Ltd and IDFC Financial Holding Company with itself. Both entities form part of the bank promoter group. The bank, however, did not elaborate on the timeline for the merger.
SBI: The largest PSU bank in India said it will acquire about 10 per cent stake in the India International Clearing Corporation (IICC). IICC is the first international clearing corporation set up at GIFT-IFSC that acts as a central counterparty providing clearing and settlement and risk management services. SBI expects to buy up to 9.95 per cent stake, subject to a maximum investment of Rs 34.03 crore, by March 31, 2022. READ MORE
PB Infotech: The parent company of PolicyBazaar has informed the stock exchanges, that the board has approved an investment of Rs 700 crore in one or more tranches in PolicyBazaar Insurance Brokers, and an investment of almost Rs 300 crore in PaisaBazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited.
Cars24: One of the leading e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles has collaborated with Bajaj Finance to lift the veil from used car financing and facilitate a quick, frictionless and streamlined shopping experience. This move follows a Series G funding round announced in December 2021 where the firm raised $400 million at a $3.3-billion valuation. READ MORE
NTPC: The state-owned power giant’s arm NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL) will float a global engineering procurement and construction tender to set up a 3GW renewable energy project with a battery storage system worth around Rs 15,000 crore by February 2022. READ MORE
Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto-maker has informed BSE that CRISIL has reaffirmed its ‘CRISIL AAA/ Stable/ CRISIL A1+’ ratings on the bank facilities and its various debt instruments.
Indo Amines: The company has fixed January 15 as the record date for its proposed stock split in the ratio of 1:2. Consequently each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into two equity shares of Rs 5 each.
Stocks in F&O ban: There is not a single stock in the F&O ban period today.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU