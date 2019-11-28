Stocks to watch: ZEE Entertainment, SBI, Tata Motors, Parag Milk Foods, BSE

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 18 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 12,107, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -



ZEEL: Media company Zee Entertainment (Zee) on Wednesday said three directors had resigned from its board, two of them citing related-party transactions, among other reasons, for quitting. The disclosure comes two days after Subhash Chandra stepped down as chairman of the board.

Tata Motors: The auto major is planning to offer voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to 1,600 staff as slowdown takes a toll, according to a report by business daily Mint.

BSE, CDSL: to sell 4 per cent stake in Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) via OFS.

OMCs: Q3 turning out to be very weak, according to JP Morgan.

Balaji Amines to set up Organic and Specialty Chemicals Manufacturing Unit of capacity 874.2 TPD in Maharashtra.

Parag Milk Foods: The promoters of Parag Milk Foods plan to purchase another 4.2 million shares from the open market in the next few quarters. This will increase their stake in the firm to 51 per cent in the next few months.

SBI: Credit Suisse has raised the target price of the stock to Rs 415 from Rs 370, as per reports.



As per reports, the company's UK arm is expected to cut 3,000 jobs; workers protest.Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform'; target raised to Rs 585 from Rs 525.According to a report by The Economic Times, private equity firms Apollo Capital and Cerberus are competing with the Adanis for a stake in Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), as they work out a revival package company to be taken into bankruptcy administration.

Cipla: Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday said its arm Cipla (EU) Ltd has signed an agreement with CitiHealth Imports to acquire remaining 40 per cent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka.



Granules India: Leading global private-equity companies Blackstone, KKR and Bain Capital, among others are in talks to acquire the company, The Economic Times reported.