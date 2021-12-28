Stocks to Watch: Surpiya Life, RBL Bank, SpiceJet, IOC, HFCL, telecom stks

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a positive note given the encouraging cues from the overseas As of 08:05 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures were quoted at 17,245, up nearly 100 points compared to its previous close on NSE. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade today.

Supriya Lifescience: The stock is likely to list with bumper gains, as per the indications from the Grey Market Premium (GMP). The stock was quoted at a 40-45 per cent premium at around Rs 400 as against the issue price of Rs 274 per share. The IPO too had received strong response with more than 71.5 times subscription. The wealthy investors (NIIs) had bid for up to 161.2 times of their limit, and retail investors up to 56 times.

RBL Bank: After a heavy sell-off on Monday, the stock is likely to be in focus today as well as rating agencies ICRA and CARE had placed their ratings on the private bank under watch and said that they were monitoring events at RBL Bank, following the sudden exit of its managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Vishwavir Ahuja, to assess any impact.



Meanwhile, has announced that is launching a co-branded credit card in association with Bajaj Finance.

Telecom stocks: The Department of Telecommunications said that commercial 5G services will be rolled out in 13 cities in India, including the metropolises, in 2022. Meanwhile, telecom service providers have demanded that the government keep 5G spectrum prices affordable to enable maximum industry participation.



Shares of the truck and commercial vehicle financier have been one of the biggest losers among the BSE 200 stocks in recent weeks, after the Group announced its merger plan. Here's what could be the road ahead for the stock. The group said it will begin exporting high quality, low sulphur coal from its Carmichael mine in Australia as early as this week, after battling a seven-year campaign by climate activists and defying a global push away from fossil fuels. The truck maker plans to enter used vehicles business. It will be partnering with Shriram Automall India Limited, a marketplace connecting pre-owned vehicles and equipment buyers and sellers. The companies will launch a physical and digital platform for facilitating the exchange, disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles. Domestic airlines AirAsia India and launched discount schemes on Monday, offering tickets upwards of Rs 1,122. Bookings can be made between December 27 and 31 and the discount is for tickets between January 15 and April 15. The outlook for Indian Oil's (IOC) aviation business is positive with growth in flights, upcoming launch of new airlines in 2022 and recovery of jet fuel dues from Air India. The fuel retailer in a statement to the exchanges said, "Airline operators have cleared all dues pending with IOC and are now within agreed terms.""Air India has also paid around 80 per cent of its pending dues to oil marketing companies. IOC has received Rs 2,281 crore from Air India. The balance settlement is under process for which modalities have been initiated in view of the handing over process of Air India.", the release added. The drug maker is recalling more than 27,000 bottles of its generic drug, used in lowering high blood pressure, in the US market. As per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Ahmedabad-based company is recalling 27,312 bottles of the Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets. The company said it has received approval as a 'Trusted Source' from National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). With this nod, has become the 'Trusted Source' for all Indian telecom service providers (TSPs) for sourcing their active network products and infrastructure, and is among few companies to have received the 'trusted sources' approval in the country. The company's board has fixed January 06, 2022, as the record date for determining the shareholders of the company who shall be entitled to receive shares of the amalgamated company.

Som Distilleries: The company’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 17.50 crore by way of rights issue of equity shares at Rs 35 each.

Inox Wind Energy: The company’s board has approved a proposal to issue convertible warrants aggregating worth Rs 90 crore to Devansh Trademart and Anjana Projects Private Limited.

Bhatia Communications & Retail: The company’s board has approved sub-division of equity shares in the 1:10 ratio – i.e. each share with a face value of Rs 10 each will be sub-divided into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Vodafone Idea are the only stocks in the F&O ban period today.