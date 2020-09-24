Stocks to watch: Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR, L&T, NCC, Zydus Wellness

At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 129 points, or over 1 per cent lower at 11,019 levels, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR: According to bulk deal data on NSE, Tata Sons purchased shares of Tata Chemicals for Rs 63.56 crore and Tata Motors DVR shares for Rs 22.51 crore.

Ircon International on Wednesday said it has won contracts worth over Rs 400 crore from Ministry of Railways. The contracts pertain to works of nine road over bridges.

Sun Pharma: As per media reports, the pharma major is voluntarily recalling one lot of RIOMET ER (metformin hydrochloride for extended-release oral suspension), 500 mg per 5 mL to the consumer level.



L&T, JMC Projects, NCC: Mega industry players, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Projects, JMC Projects and NCC have evinced interest in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) or bullet train project. READ MORE

IIFL Securities: The company on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire additional stake of Trendlyne i.e. 6.25 per cent of the share capital on fully diluted basis from one of the existing investor in Trendlyne. Post-acquisition, IIFL Securities Limited shall hold 20.55% of the share capital of Trendlyne on fully diluted basis.



A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat, Gujarat in the wee hours of Thursday, ANI reported. No one has been injured in the accident so far, ONGC said.

TCS and Yale University jointly announced the launch of a new framework that could help ensure privacy and trust in peer-to-peer digital networks. This would be a critical element in enhancing blockchain solutions for greater adoption by consumers.

HDFC: The company said it will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. The debentures carry coupon rate of 6.43 per cent per annum for a tenor of five years. The issue size is Rs 2,500 crore.

Zydus Wellness: The company has approved raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, through a QIP. The board approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on Wednesday. The floor price for the QIP is being fixed at Rs 1,775.85 per share.

JSPL informed that ICRA, has removed its rating watch with negative implications on the bank facilities and non-convertible debentures ("NCDs") of Jindal Steel and Power Limited ("JSPL" or " the Company") and assigned a "stable" outlook.