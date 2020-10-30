Stocks to watch: Tata Group stocks, RIL, Voda Idea, HPCL, Canara Bank, MCX

At 08:41 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 32.7 points, or 0.28 per cent lower at 11,637.50, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Tata Group stocks: In a bid to settle its four-year-old dispute with the Tatas, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group has sought a pro rata division of all the Tata Sons assets based on its 18.4 per cent stake in the Tata group holding company.

RIL: The company is slated to announce its September quarter results later in the day. In a Bloomberg poll, 14 analysts estimated a net profit of Rs 8,194 crore for Reliance while 10 analysts estimated revenue of Rs 1.11 trillion for the company.

Other earnings: Besides RIL, 79 other companies are expected to declare their September quarter results. The list includes names such as IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil, DLF, Just Dial.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor on Wednesday reported a profit of Rs 196.41 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to Rs 255.01 crore a year ago. The company reported a revenue of Rs 4,617 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 as against Rs 4,353 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20, registering a growth of 6 per cent.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) said that its board will consider share buyback on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

BPCL: State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported consolidated net profit at Rs 2,589.52 crore, jumping 58 per cent year-on-year on the back of lower expenses, including material and finance costs. The Covid impact lingers with refining throughput down and a 12 per cent dip in revenue.

Canara Bank posted a 28 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 444 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21) on high provisions including one finance company account being tagged as fraud.

InterGlobe Aviation has deferred plans for qualified institutional placement (QIP) till December end and will look to raise debt for liquidity. It reported a net loss of Rs 1,194 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2021. In the same quarter last year, the firm had posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore.

Vodafone Idea’s net loss narrowed to Rs 7,218 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2021 on account of lower provisioning but flat revenue, and subscriber loss. Limited 4G conversions also continued to weigh on its performance.

MCX: Multi-Commodity Exchange of India and Indian Energy Exchange have entered into a licensing agreement to launch Electricity derivatives linked to IEX spot electricity prices on MCX trading platform, subject to necessary approvals from the government of India and the concerned regulators.