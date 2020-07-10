Stocks to watch: TCS, Tata Power, Adani Power, Tata Motors, PNB, Voda Idea

At 08:37 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 62.90 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 10,780.20, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

TCS: TCS reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 9,504 crore, which was 9.6 per cent lower than in the previous quarter and 10.65 per cent lower than the same period of the previous financial year. Net profit declined 13.81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,008 crore for this period while sequentially it went down by 12.9 per cent. READ MORE

Tata Power, Adani Power: In a setback to Tata Power Mundra, Adani Power and Essar Power, the Gujarat government has gone back on its earlier decision to revise power purchase agreements (PPA), totalling 7,180 megawatt (Mw).

Tata Motors: The company's luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a decline of 42 per cent YoY in its retail sales at 74,067 units for the June quarter.

PNB: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday said it has reported a fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore in NPA account of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) to the RBI. That apart, the lender on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 10,000 crore through a mix of both equity and debt.

RIL: BP and Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday announced the commencement of their new fuel retailing and mobility joint venture (JV). The JV will now begin rebranding RIL fuel retail outlets to Jio-BP.

VIP Industries: The company's board has approved NCD issue of up to Rs 100 crore.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea, the joint venture between Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group, has defaulted on rental and energy payments for June to telecom tower companies. READ MORE

Coal India: The world's largest coal miner CIL on Thursday said it has lined up Rs 10,000 crore as capital expenditure (capex) for the current financial year. Besides, the government is considering a plan to raise as much as Rs 20,000 crore by selling stake in CIL and IDBI Bank, according to a Bloomberg report.