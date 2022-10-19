Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, BEL, Piramal Pharma, Telecom, Shalby

The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to start Wednesday's session with a fractional uptick amid sombre global cues. At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,517, indicating an opening gain of around 20 points on the Nifty index.

Globally, Asian were mixed this morning with Nikkei rising 0.8 per cent and Hang Seng dropping 0.16 per cent. In the US, benchmark indices rose up to 1 per cent.

That said, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:

Q2 earnings watch: IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nestle India, 5paisa Capital, AU Small Finance Bank, Havells India, Inox Leisure, Metro Brands, Max Financial Services, Navin Fluorine International, Persistent Systems, Shoppers Stop, and Syngene International will release their on Wednesday.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group, via an arm of Adani Enterprises, has acquired Air Works — India’s second-oldest maintenance repair and overhaul unit — for an enterprise valuation of Rs 400 crore. The group controls seven airports and the latest acquisition will give it maintenance capabilities in all three aircraft maintenance verticals — airline, business jets, and defence. Read here

ICICI Lombard: Aided by a reversal of tax provision, ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s net profit jumped 32 per cent to Rs 591 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2FY23), from Rs 447 crore in the same period last year. Read more

Telecom shares: Mukesh Ambani-led became the largest landline service provider in the country for the first time, in August. With 7.35 million landline connections as on August 31, beat state-owned telecom operator and hitherto market leader BSNL’s 7.13 million connections, according to Trai data. Read here

Tech Mahindra: IT services major announced on Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to expand its operations by hiring over 3,000 employees in the state over the next five years. Read more

Ambuja Cements: The company on Tuesday said it issued 477.4 million warrants to Adani family firm Harmonia Trade and Investment and raised Rs 5,000 crore. Read here

Piramal Pharma: The company, which recently demerged from Piramal Enterprises Ltd will be listing its shares on the bourses today in the list of T Group of Securities. The shares would be listed at a fully paid face value of Rs 10 each.

Bharat Electronics: The company has signed an MoU with defence PSU Munitions India Limited (MIL) to jointly address the requirements of Indian defence and export in the areas of ammunition, explosives and related systems.

: The company has entered into an agreement to acquire additional 1000 compulsorily convertible preference shares Mother Sparsh. The said shares, once acquired, will take the company’s shareholding in Mother Sparsh to 22 per cent.: The company has posted a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 283.2 crore for Q2FY23. Revenue rose 24 per cent to Rs 1,995 crore in the quarter.: The hospital has recorded a 71.3 per cent on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 18.4 crore for Q2FY23. Its revenue grew11 per cent to Rs 201.8 crore compared to the same period last year.

Suven Life Sciences: The board approved the upcoming rights issue opening date as Monday,October 31 and Thursday, November 10 as closing date.



Prestige Estates: The company recorded quarterly sales of Rs 3,511 crore, up 66 per cent with collections of Rs 2,603 crore during Q2 FY23.

Harsha Engineers International: The company issued a letter of intent to Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions for setting up a hybrid power project at Pipaliya, Gujarat.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements.