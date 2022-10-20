Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Delhivery, Tracxn, Shoppers Stop, ITC, NLC

The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open on weak ground Thursday after gaining for four days. Downbeat global cues and a sharp decline in the rupee may keep the sentiment subdued.

At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17390, indicating an opening loss of 100 points on the Nifty index.

In the US, equities declined up to 0.85 per cent as the 10-year bond yield touched 4.136 per cent intra-day, the highest level since July 23, 2008.

All Asian indices also traded lower this morning with the Nikkei and Kospi down 1.2 per cent each.

That said, here are some out in trade today:

Q2 earnings watch: ITC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive, Aarti Drugs, Canara Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Nazara Technologies, Tanla Platforms, United Breweries, Union Bank of India will release their results on Thursday.

Tracxn Technologies: The company will make its debut on the bourses Thursday. As per IPO Watch, it may see a muted listing with flat to a negative discount. The issue price is Rs 80 a share.



IndusInd Bank: The bank on Wednesday reported a 57 per cent on-year rise in July-September standalone net profit to Rs 1,805.22 crore driven by a healthy rise in loan disbursement and net interest income. On a sequential basis, the private sector bank’s net profit registered an 11 per cent increase. Read more

shares: The will invest about Rs 10,000 crore in the Ahmedabad airport between 2023 and 2027 to augment its passenger handling capacity by three times, making it a regional hub. Read more

NDTV: Adani Group, which missed the date for the launch of an open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake in NDTV, on Wednesday said it is committed to completing the process and has asked SEBI to provide comments on its draft open offer letter. Read here

Inox Leisure: Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Wednesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 40.37 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2022, helped by rising footfalls at cinema halls. Read here

REC and PFC: State-owned REC Ltd and Power Finance Corporation have inked a pact to provide Rs 8,520.92 crore finance for setting up a 1,320 MW thermal power plant at Buxar by SJVN Thermal Private Ltd. Read more

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company on Wednesday reported 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 178.97 crore for September quarter 2022-23. The company logged a profit of Rs 201.78 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Read here

Lupin: The US FDA has issued a Form 483 to the company with seventeen observations after a prior-approval inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Pune, conducted in October 2022.

NLC India: The company has signed a power purchase agreement with Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) for procuring 400 MW from its upcoming Talabira Thermal Power Project

Metro Brands: The company has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Cravatex Brands Limited, a company engaged in footwear, apparel and accessories business under various brands including 'FILA' and 'Praline'.

Shoppers Stop: The company’s revenue grew 57.7 per cent to Rs 1,012.7 crore vs Rs 642 crore from last year. The firm also posted a profit of Rs 16.2 crore as against a loss of Rs 3.6 crore a year ago.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank will consider raising funds through NCDs on October 22.

Delhivery: In its q2 update, the company said its Express Parcel volumes remained stable and picked up towards the end of the quarter, driven by festive season sales, especially in the heavy goods category. Overall service line volumes for the business grew in the high teens.

NHPC: Life Insurance Corporation of India has offloaded 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company reduced to 5.2 percent, down from 7.23 percent earlier.

Bharat Electronics: Triton Electric Vehicle India, a part of Triton Electric Vehicle LLC, USA, has issued a letter of intent to the company for 300 KW Li-ion battery packs for its semi-truck project in India for Rs 8,060 crore.

Persistent Systems: The IT services company recorded a 4 per cent sequential growth in profit at Rs 220 crore for Q2FY23 on revenue of Rs 2,048.6 crore that grew 9 per cent QoQ. The order booking for the quarter was at $367.8 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $271.2 million in annual contract value (ACV).

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, BHEL, Zee Entertainment.