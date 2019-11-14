Stocks to watch: Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel, SpiceJet, BHEL, Bata, VST Ind

At 08:31 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 11 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 11,876, suggesting a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Today, a total of 1,431 companies, including Apollo Hospitals, NBCC, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are scheduled to announce their September quarter numbers.

Telcos: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has started the initial process of claiming its dues from telcos, directing them to pay up in accordance with the Supreme Court’s October 24 order, under which they have been given three months to fulfil their obligations. That apart, global brokerage major HSBC has noted that Vodafone's joint venture (JV) in India is in a precarious situation after Vodafone's global CEO reiterated that there will be no further injection of group equity into India.

Wipro: Global software major Wipro has entered into an agreement with Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to drive its 5G adoption, the company said on Wednesday.



Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it has emerged as the highest bidder for Jamkhani coal block in Sundargarh district, Odisha, in the 10th tranche of captive coal block auction conducted by the government.



’s statutory auditor, BSR & Co., has sought a fresh audit into whistleblower complaints levelled against the bank and its founder Rana Kapoor after a special audit done by JLN US & Co. turned out to be inconclusive, said a report by business daily Mint.Radhakishan Damani has bought 2,70,000 shares at Rs 4,259.99 apiece on the BSE, bulk deal data shows.

DHFL, banks: Even as an insurance society owned by Indian Air Force employees moved the Bombay High Court seeking the clearance of its dues by Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), the court on Wednesday allowed Indian lenders to also receive payments from the troubled housing finance firm against securitised assets. READ MORE



Coffee Day Enterprises: KKR India chief executive Sanjay Nayar has resigned from the board of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Results impact

SpiceJet: SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 462 crore for the September quarter, its first quarterly loss during the current financial year. This was on the back of higher costs during a seasonally weak quarter.

Cadila: Ahmedabad-based drug maker Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CHL), also known as Zydus Cadila, has announced the acquisition of the remaining 15 per cent stake in its subsidiary Zydus Technologies Ltd (ZTL) for roughly Rs 1.62 crore. Besides, the company registered a 77 per cent fall in its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 122.4 crore, from Rs 535 crore in the said quarter last year.

Pidilite: The company reported standalone net sales growth of 4 per cent over the same quarter last year, and PAT growth of 33 per cent for quarter ended September 30, 2019.

BHEL: Public sector engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs 119 crore for the quarter ended September.

Bata India: Footwear major Bata India on Wednesday reported a 29.96 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.30 crore for the September quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 54.86 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Bata India said in a BSE filing.