Stocks to watch: Welspun India, YES Bank, Allcargo Logistics, Gati

At 08:28 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 24.50 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 12,068.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may hog the limelight today -

Welspun India: Welspun group promoters have acquired a majority stake in One Industrial Space, which is into developement of warehousing space, in their personal capacities.

Allcargo Logistics, Gati: Allcargo Logistics, part of the Avvashya Group, has forayed into express logistics segment by acquiring a 44.64 per cent stake in Gati. READ MORE

YES Bank: Global rating agency Moody's on Thursday downgraded Yes Bank’s long-term foreign currency rating from “Ba3” to “B2” as potentially stressed assets and low loss-absorbing buffers may add pressure to its funding and liquidity. This may create additional risks to its standalone credit profile. READ MORE

Tata Motors: As per reports, SN Burman, Vice President (Sales, Marketing & Service-Passenger vehicles) at Tata Motors has resigned from his position. Additionally, other positions have also been rejigged owing to slowing passenger vehicle (PV) sales.

Oil-linked stocks: OPEC and allies led by Russia on Thursday agreed one of the deepest output cuts this decade to prevent oversupply in a deal that will apply for an unexpectedly short period of the first three months of 2020. On Friday, OPEC will meet with Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+. READ MORE