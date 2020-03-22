Street signs: Focus on nine F&O stocks, Coal India's m-cap, and more

Focus on nine F&O stocks The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to tighten the norms for derivatives trading has placed the spotlight on nine stocks in the derivatives segment.

Analysts say Adani Enterprises, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel, Just Dial, NCC, Punjab National Bank, PVR, and YES Bank will enter the “ban period”, where fresh positions will be barred and only unwinding of existing positions will be allowed. Further, there are over a dozen other companies which could be on the verge of entering the ...