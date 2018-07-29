Street signs: Outlook improves for Bank Nifty; Maheshwari's move, and more

Outlook improves for Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty closed the July series with a gain of over four per cent and made a new lifetime high of 27,661 points. The index gained nearly 2.5 per cent just in the last three days. The rollover was higher than the three-month average, indicating continued momentum in heavyweight private sector banks, said experts.

Also, analysts believe that public sector banks seem to have bottomed out. Bank Nifty has to hold above 27,440 zones to extend its momentum towards 28,000. On the downside, 27,165-27,000 levels offer support. Ashley Coutinho ...