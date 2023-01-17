JUST IN
Sugar mills enter into contract to export 5.5 mn tonne of sweetener

Sugar mills have entered into contracts to export 55 lacs tons of sweetener so far in current marketing year ending September and out of that, according to industry body ISMA

Topics
Indian sugar industry | Sugar demand | Sugar exports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sugar
India enters into deal for export of 55 lac ton sugar so far: ISMA

Sugar mills have entered into contracts to export 55 lakh tonne of sweetener so far in current marketing year ending September and out of that, 18 lakh tonne have been shipped already, according to industry body ISMA.

The government has allowed sugar mills to export 60 lakh tonne of sugar till May in the 2022-23 marketing year (October-September).

In the previous marketing year, the mills had exported around 112 lakh tonne, an all-time high.

In a statement, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said sugar production till January 15, 2023 in the current marketing year is 156.8 lakh tonne as against 150.8 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"As per port information and market reports, about 55 lakh tonne of contracts for export of sugar have already been entered into so far," ISMA said.

Out of that, over 18 lakh tonne of sugar have been physically exported out of the country up to December 31, 2022.

This is almost similar to the sugar exported by the end of December 2021, the association added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 15:02 IST

