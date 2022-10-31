JUST IN
India slashes base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, gold
Export of rice consignments with limited quantity of broken rice allowed
Expedite sugar export policy, need to do 8 mn tonnes next yr: ISMA to govt
No proof that commodity derivatives trade causes price spikes, finds study
India's broken rice exports had gained over 90% in FY22, shows data
Edible oil makers to remove packing temp details to curb unfair practices
India's July soyoil imports jump to record on duty free buying-dealers
'Deficit in paddy coverage to be recovered with monsoon progressing fast'
No adverse impact of wheat ban on farmers; domestic prices above MSP: Tomar
'Wheat stocks can be 80% higher than buffer requirement by Apr 1 next year'
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils
Market regulator Sebi issues guidelines to standardise CRAs' rating scales
Business Standard

Wheat price climbs nearly 6% after Russia withdraws from Black Sea pact

80% of Kyiv without water, residents asked to stock up

Topics
wheat | Wheat prices | Russia

Agencies 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Chicago wheat futures jumped 6 per centand corn rose more than 2 per cent on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global supplies.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 6.1 per cent at $8.79-1/2 a bushel at 1221 GMT, having touched $8.93 for its highest since 14 October.

Wheat futures hit a record high of $13.64 a bushel in March.

Wheat price climbs nearly 6% after Russia withdraws from Black Sea pact



Corn rose 2.4 per cent to $6.97-1/2 a bushel and soybeans added 0.6 per cent to $14.09-1/4 a bushel.

“This is an inflationary move, supporting prices of wheat and corn,” one Singapore-based trader said. “Prices have risen but further gains will depend on how the situation unfolds.” European markets also rose, with benchmark December milling wheat futures on Paris-based Euronext up 3.6 per cent at 349.50 euros ($346.70) a tonne after touching a two-week high of 353.25 euros a tonne.

Ukraine says power and water supplies across the country have been badly hit after Russia launched more than 50 missiles targeting critical facilities. In the capital Kyiv, 80 per cent of residents were without water, and about 350,000 apartments had no electricity, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on wheat

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 23:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.