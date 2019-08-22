Sundaram MF withdraws DHFL side-pocket, says not in-line with Sebi norms

Sundaram Mutual Fund's (MF) proposal to side-pocket debentures of Corporation (DHFL) nearly 90-days after 'credit-event' had led to confusion among other fund houses, who were unable to use the mechanism due to certain regulatory provisions. However, Sundaram MF on Wednesday night issued a note to clarify that it won't be going ahead with the move as it was not in-line with the norms laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

"Some fund houses have been asking Sebi to allow them one-time relaxation to side-pocket papers, but as the 'credit-event' as defined by the regulator has already lapsed, we are unable to side-pocket it. So, Sundaram MF's proposal came as a surprise," said senior executive of a fund house, requesting anonymity.

As per Sebi's circular, a credit-event is when a company's debt papers are downgraded to below-investment grade. The non-convertible debentures held by Sundaram MF were downgraded by rating agencies to 'D' or default grade on June 5, 2019. Sebi's norms say that the decision to side-pocket has to be taken on this day of the credit-event.

However, Sundaram MF in an earlier notice had mentioned August 16, 2019 -- the date of default -- and didn't make any mention of the date of downgrade (June 5) to below-investment grade. The segregated portfolio was to come into effect from August 30, 2019.

In the same note, Sundaram MF also disclosed that it had fully written-off Rs 52.2 crore of interest and principal related to the NCDs held in its schemes. Four schemes of the fund house are exposed to the troubled housing finance company. These include Sundaram Short Term Debt Fund, Low Duration Fund, Short Term Credit Risk Fund and Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund.

Overall, 160 MF schemes were exposed to as of May-end, with the industry's aggregate exposure at Rs 4,200 crore. In June, the entire industry took sharp markdowns on DHFL exposures after rating agencies downgraded the firm's debt papers to 'D' grade following a default.