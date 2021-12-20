Supriya Lifescience IPO subscribed 71.47 times on last day of share sale

The initial public offer of Supriya Lifescience Limited was subscribed 71.47 times on the last day of share sale on Monday.

The initial share sale received bids for 1,03,83,31,980 shares against 1,45,28,299 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors received 161.22 times subscription, while those for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 55.77 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 31.83 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience was fully subscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Thursday on the back of a strong response from retail investors.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. It had a price range of Rs 265-274 per share.

The company on Wednesday raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on research and development.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)