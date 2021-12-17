Supriya Lifescience IPO subscribed 5.69 times on Day 2 of offer

-
ALSO READ
Supriya Lifescience IPO to open on Dec 16; price band at Rs 265-274/share
Supriya Lifescience IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening
API manufacturer Supriya Lifescience's Rs 700-crore IPO reasonably priced
Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, gains 113pts; Infy, RIL shine; banks slip
Supriya Lifescience IPO fully subscribed within few hours of opening
-
The initial share sale of Supriya Lifescience Limited received 5.69 times subscription on the second day of offer on Friday.
The initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 8,27,05,698 shares against 1,45,28,299 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The category for Retail Individual Investor (RIIs) was subscribed 25.38 times, while non-institutional investors received 2.90 times subscription, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 53 per cent.
The initial public offer of Supriya Lifescience was fully subscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Thursday on the back of a strong response from retail investors.
The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 500 crore.
Price range for the offer is at Rs 265-274 per share.
On Wednesday, the company raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.
Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients, with a focus on research and development.
ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the managers to the offer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU