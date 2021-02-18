Switzerland's monthly gold exports to India hit highest since May 2019

-
LONDON (Reuters) - Switzerland's monthly gold exports to India in January reached their highest since May 2019, though exports to China and Hong Kong remained at rock bottom, customs data showed on Thursday.
India and China are the world's two biggest gold consumers. Demand for bullion plunged in both when the coronavirus struck last year but has bounced back in India much more quickly.
Switzerland is the world's biggest gold refining centre and a transit hub.
Following are numbers for January and comparisons.
SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)
EXPORT
Jan-21 82,025
Dec-20 76,549
Jan-20 87,444
To China To Hong To India To the To
Kong U.S. Britain
Jan-21 0 28 38,696 16,666 5,216
Dec-20 0 263 34,500 14,496 265
Jan-20 17,000 23,583 8,541 574 6,344
* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by David Goodman)
