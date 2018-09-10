Tata Global Beverages up 5% on restructuring of international operations

-
ALSO READ
We believe Himalayan can be a global brand: Tata Global Beverages MD & CEO
Tata Global's India appetite grows as foreign tea markets slow down
Tata Global Beverages faces challenge as Amalgamated Plantations expands
Tata Beverages eyes market share gains, cost control to improve revenues
Stagnant abroad, Tata Global Beverages to put focus back on Indian market
-
“The company has restructured its international operations by merging its businesses in Canada, America and Australia (CAA) and the UK, Europe, West Asia and Africa (EMEA) regions into a single unit called the International Business Division”, TGBL said in a regulatory filing.
The Tata Group firm has also exited non-core and sub-scale markets to focus on core markets. In Russia, the company has restructured its operating model, it has divested its stake in plantations in Sri Lanka, and exited its joint venture business in China, it added.
The company said it has also identified back office processes in human resources, finance and operations, and outsourced the management of these back office processes to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
At 10:47 am; Tata Global Beverages was trading 4% higher at Rs 232 on the BSE, as compared to 0.69% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 4.1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU