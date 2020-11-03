Tata Motors advances 3% as domestic sales increase 27% YoY in October

-
ALSO READ
Here's what brokerages expect from Tata Motors' Q4FY20 results today
Tata Motors rallies 8% after June quarter nos; most brokerages bullish
Tata Motors Q2 preview: Up to Rs 3,212 crore loss seen amid JLR's struggles
Tata Motors slips 4% after reporting Rs 9,864 cr net loss in March quarter
Tata Motors up 5% as Co resumes operations across all manufacturing plants
-
Shares of Tata Motors gained over 3 per cent to Rs 137.35 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, a day after the auto major reported 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October.
The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019. Passenger vehicle sales during the previous month surged 79 per cent to 23,617 cars as compared to 13,169 units in October 2019.
Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales grew 2 per cent to 28,472 vehicles in October as against 28,002 vehicles in the year-ago period, the company said. Commercial vehicle exports, too, grew 20 per cent during October to 2,420 units against 2,019 a year ago, according to the statement.
For the quarter ended September 30, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.3 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 187.70 crore a year ago. However, this was much lower than the loss of Rs 1,970.3 crore forecast by a Bloomberg poll of five brokerages. The total revenue from operations during the period crimped. It was 18.19 per cent to Rs 53,530 crore, from Rs 65,431.95 crore a year ago.
JLR’s retail sales during the three-month period rose 53.3 per cent QoQ to 113,569 units, but sales in most markets continued to be impacted by Covid-19. They were down 11.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY). But China showed an encouraging sales trend - up 14.6 per cent in the prior quarter and 3.7 per cent YoY. READ MORE
"For Tata Motors (TML) we build a 6% sales CAGR in FY20-23E, with FY23E profit of Rs 6,620 crore. Our estimates factor in flattish JLR and nearly 9% India volume CAGR over that time. TML’s stated deleveraging intent (near zero automotive debt over the next few years) is a hugely positive development. Improvement in JLR volumes ex-China and further progress on cost and cash controls are key monitorables," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a result review report issued on October 28.
The brokerage has maintained a "BUY" rating on the stock with the target price of Rs 165.
At 10:05 AM, the stock was trading over 2 per cent higher at Rs 135.65 on the BSE as compared to a 0.71 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU