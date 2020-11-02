Auto major Tata Motors sales increase 27% to 49,669 units in October

Homegrown auto major on Monday reported 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October.

The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle sales during the previous month surged 79 per cent to 23,617 cars as compared to 13,169 units in October 2019.

Total CV sales grew 2 per cent to 28,472 vehicles in October as against 28,002 vehicles in the year-ago period, said.

Commercial vehicle domestic sales stood at 26,052 in the previous month. It was 25,893 units in October 2019, the statement said.

Commercial vehicle exports grew 20 per cent during October to 2,420 units against 2,019 a year ago, according to the statement.

