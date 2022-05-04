Tata Steel tech chart now similar to 2007; big crash coming or time to buy?

The Tata group steel major is likely to be in focus in the near-term for more than one reason. Tata Steel, on Tuesday, announced a share spilt in the ratio of 10:1, while the company also reported a near 47 per cent rise in net profit for the March 2022 quarter.

READ MORE The stock has jumped seven-fold to reach its historic peak of Rs 1,534.50 from the lows Rs 240 touched in 2020. Such a similar sharp move was seen way back in 2007, wherein the stock skyrocketed from levels of Rs 100 to Rs 700 in less than four years. At present, Tata Steel trades 16 per cent lower from ...