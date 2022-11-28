JUST IN
With markets near all-time highs, which sectors should you bet on?
Business Standard

India's sectoral valuations outstrip Asian counterparts, shows data

The price-to-earnings (P/E) for the industrial and consumer staples sectors has more than doubled that of other Asian markets

MSCI | MSCI indices | BNP Paribas

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017. Photo: Reuters
If one examines the individual sectors, the valuation differential is more pronounced, except for a few sectors

It is well-known that the Indian markets trade at a significant premium to their Asian peers. The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) India Index trades at 18.6x its estimated earnings for the year 2024 — nearly 80 per cent more than the 10.5x commanded by the MSCI Asia (excluding Japan) Index. However, if one examines the individual sectors, the valuation differential is more pronounced, except for a few sectors.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 06:15 IST

`
