Thermax gains 6% after arm wins Rs 250 crore order in Latin America

Shares of Thermax moved higher by 6 per cent to Rs 1,520 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday after the company announced that Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has concluded a Rs 250 crore order for a claus package and an oxidiser package in the sulphur recovery unit for a greenfield refinery in Latin America.
Thermax, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals.
The company in a press release said, the customer, a globally renowned refining company, is setting up a new 340 MBPD (Million Barrels Per Day) crude oil refining capacity to increase the production of high-value distillates.
The export order includes two trains each of a claus package and an oxidiser package consisting of the burner, furnace, waste heat boiler in completely modular construction. The modularisation solution from TBWES will benefit the customer de-risk their construction work and accelerate the commissioning time, the company said.
The scope of supply includes design, engineering, and manufacturing of the packages. “TBWES was chosen as a successful partner in this international competitive bidding project owing to its proven product experience, compliance to global quality standards, manufacturing strength and modularised offerings,” says Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO, Thermax.
At 02:16 pm, Thermax was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 1,504 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.45 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,569.70 on June 8, 2021. A combined around 138,000 shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
