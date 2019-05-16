Today's picks: From Coal India to Yes Bank, hot stocks to buy on Thursday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,157 (Fut: 11,165)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 11,090. Stop short positions at 11,250.
Big moves could go till 11,300, 11,000.
A long May 30 11,000p (241) short 10,900p (206) could gain 15-20 if the index drops below 11,050.
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,616 (fut: 28,606)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 28,450. Stop short positions at 28,750.
Big moves could go till 29,000, 28,200. Trend remains bearish.
UPL
Current price: Rs 970
Target price: Rs 985
Keep a stop at 962 and go long. Add to the position between 980-984. Book profits at 985.
Coal India
Current price: Rs 235
Target price: Rs 230
Keep a stop at 238 and go short. Add to the position between 231-232. Book profits at 230.
Yes Bank
Current price: Rs 143
Target price: Rs 140
Keep a stop at 145 and go short. Add to the position between 140.5-141. Book profits at 140.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
