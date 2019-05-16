JUST IN
Exchanges penalise Jet Airways and Adani Ports for non-compliance
Today's picks: From Coal India to Yes Bank, hot stocks to buy on Thursday

For Coal India, keep a stop at 238 and go short

Devangshu Datta 

markets

Nifty

Current: 11,157 (Fut: 11,165)


Target: NA

Stop long positions at 11,090. Stop short positions at 11,250.

Big moves could go till 11,300, 11,000.

A long May 30 11,000p (241) short 10,900p (206) could gain 15-20 if the index drops below 11,050.

Bank Nifty

Current: 28,616 (fut: 28,606)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 28,450. Stop short positions at 28,750.

Big moves could go till 29,000, 28,200. Trend remains bearish.

UPL

Current price: Rs 970

Target price: Rs 985

Keep a stop at 962 and go long. Add to the position between 980-984. Book profits at 985.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 235

Target price: Rs 230

Keep a stop at 238 and go short. Add to the position between 231-232. Book profits at 230.

Yes Bank

Current price: Rs 143

Target price: Rs 140

Keep a stop at 145 and go short. Add to the position between 140.5-141. Book profits at 140.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 06:00 IST

