Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy NIIT Tech, Tata Elxsi
Business Standard

Today's picks: From HPCL to Axis Bank, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

For HPCL, keep a stop at Rs276 and go long . Add to the position between Rs269 and Rs270

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,355 (fut: 11,390)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,300. Stop-short positions at 11,475. Big moves could go till 11,500, 11,250. A long 11,300p (79), short 11,200p (53) could gain 15-20 if the index tests 11,300.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,794 (futures: 27,884)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,750. Stop-short positions at 28,000 Big moves could go till 27,500, 28,250. Trend could stay negative.

HPCL

Current price: Rs273

Target price: Rs268

Keep a stop at Rs276 and go long . Add to the position between Rs269 and Rs270. Book profits at Rs268.

Axis Bank

Current price: Rs605

Target price: Rs595

Keep a stop at Rs612 and go short. Add to the position between Rs597 and Rs600. Book profits at Rs595

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 06:30 IST

