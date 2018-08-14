Today's picks: From HPCL to Axis Bank, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
Current: 11,355 (fut: 11,390)
Stop-long positions at 11,300. Stop-short positions at 11,475. Big moves could go till 11,500, 11,250. A long 11,300p (79), short 11,200p (53) could gain 15-20 if the index tests 11,300.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,794 (futures: 27,884)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,750. Stop-short positions at 28,000 Big moves could go till 27,500, 28,250. Trend could stay negative.
Current price: Rs273
Target price: Rs268
Keep a stop at Rs276 and go long . Add to the position between Rs269 and Rs270. Book profits at Rs268.
Axis Bank
Current price: Rs605
Target price: Rs595
Keep a stop at Rs612 and go short. Add to the position between Rs597 and Rs600. Book profits at Rs595
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
