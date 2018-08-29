Today's picks: Tata Steel to YES Bank, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,738 (fut: 11,757) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,675.
Stop-short positions at 11,825.
Big moves could go till 11,625, 11,900. A long 11700p (19), long 11,800c (17) work gain if the index moves outside 11,664, 11,836 by Thursday.
Bank Nifty
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 28,175. Stop-short positions at 28,450. Big moves could go till 27,950, 28,725. Profit booking seems a little more likely than a continuing uptrend.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 590
Target price: Rs 598
Keep a stop at Rs 585 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 596 and Rs 597. Book profits at Rs 598.
YES Bank
Current price: Rs 370
Target price: Rs 364
Keep a stop at Rs 374 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 365 and Rs 366. Book profits at Rs 364. Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
