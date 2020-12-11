TVS Sricharka surges 32% in 4 days after announcing Rs 1,000 cr capex plan

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor gains 5%, hits over 8-month high ahead of September sales data
Market is opening up gradually, Q2 looks much better: TVS Motor Chairman
Auto stocks rally; M&M surges 5%, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto gain 3%
Auto shares in focus ahead of November sales; Tata Motors, TVS Motor up 5%
TVS Motor shares zoom 7.5% on healthy operational performance in Q2
-
Shares of TVS Srichakra continued to rally on Friday. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,130, up 20 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock of the auto tyres and rubber products company surged 32 per cent in past four trading days after the company on Tuesday announced its capital expenditure plan of Rs 1,000 crore to ramp up manufacturing in its Madurai and Pantnagar plants.
The company, a leading Indian manufacturer of 2 and 3 wheeler and off-highway tyres, said the investment is planned to be made over a three-year period. "The investment, when fully made, will result in an increase in 2 & 3 wheeler tyre capacity by 25-30 per cent and doubling of off-highway tyre capacity from current levels. The investment is planned to be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals," it said.
The expansion program being undertaken will focus on setting up additional capacities in this space to cater to growing demand across its customer base - both domestically and globally. Included in this investment, is a plan to enhance capacities in the company's pioneering range of radial tyres and other premium products.
The management believes that the capital outlay will enable TVS Eurogrip to further its growth aspirations and help strengthen its partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and create new benchmarks in the replacement and global markets
Meanwhile, TVS Srichakra in a regulatory filing said the company is not a party to the memorandum of family arrangement executed on December 10, 2020, between members of the TVS Family in order to record the terms of the family arrangement.
Therefore, the company said it does not expect this arrangement to affect the management and functioning of the company in any way, and expect to continue business in the ordinary course as without impacting any of the stakeholders, it said.
The $8.5-billion TVS group on Thursday decided to go for restructuring by giving each family group complete ownership of businesses they manage and scrapping the holding company. There won't be any cross holdings, the family has agreed, according to the new terms.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU